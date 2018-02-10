Highlights of Kiev Sightseeing Tour

The tour will start at 10am from the centrally located hotel or apartment of your stay in Kiev. Your guide will meet you at hotel lobby area on reception. The first part of your big tour will start with 3h city tour by private transport. You will know the most interesting places of Kiev and can expect to see them. Among them are: the Golden Gate, Vladimirskiy Cathedral, St. Michael’s Square and St. Michael's Domed Monastery, Foundation Monument to Bohdan Khmelnytskiy, Security Head Office of Ukraine, All-Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, Pedagogical Museum, Red Building of the National Taras Shevchenko University of Kiev, Bessarabskiy Market, House of Chimeras, House of President of Ukraine, National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian House, National Philharmonic Society, Maidan Nezalezhnosti /Independence Square, Kiev’s Funicular, Post Office Square, St. Alexander’s Catholic Church, Contract House, Fountain Samson, Kyiv-Mohyla Academy,Holy Spirit Church, Clergy House, and Mariinskiy Park and Palace.Visit the the hill where St. Andrew's Church is situated. Here you will know about the history of the St. Andrew’s Decent and old town. Then your private guide will bring you at 1pm to view the hill of the Pechersk district where Museum of World War II is situated. Here you will start another walking part of the tour to get familiar with territory of Museum. At 1:30pm enjoy lunch at an Ukrainian cuisine restaurant or cafe on your way. Lunch time is from 12pm - 4pm, except on weekends. The average price about $8US per person.Lastly, enjoy Kiev Pechersk Lavra Monastery while visiting the Near and Far caves. The Lavra, a large monastery with 28 hectares of land, got this title in 1688. Review the monastery constructions, galleries of the Near and Far Caves, possibility to visit in extra the Museum of Historic Treasures of Ukraine, Museum miniatures and other exhibits. In 1990 Kiev-Pecherskaya Lavra Monastery was enlisted into the UNESCO's World Heritage List.Finally, you will go to the nearest Metro station where learn more about Kiev Metro lines and visit the deepest Metro Station in the World – Arsenalna (105.5 meters (346 ft)). Tour ends after the 6-hour ride and you can return to your hotel by public transport, metro, taxi, or by bus to Downtown – Independence Square called Maidan Nezalezhnosti and the guide will help you.