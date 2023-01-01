PinchukArtCentre

The rotating exhibits at this world-class gallery feature elite names in the world of European contemporary art and design, all financed by billionaire mogul Viktor Pinchuk. Works by world giants like Antony Gormley, Damian Hirst and Ai Weiwei have exhibited here. Don't miss the view of Kyiv's roofs from the excellent coffee shop on the top floor. The oligarch-style security at the door and inside the gallery can be a little off-putting, but you may regard them as modern art objects.

English-speaking guides are on the ready in each room to answer any questions you have about the exhibits.