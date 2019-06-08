National Museum of Literature of Ukraine

A must for aficionados of Ukrainian literature, this museum is housed in the former main building of the Pavlo Galagan Collegium, built in 1871. It presents the history of Ukrainian literature from the 9th century until the modern times. The highlight is the splendid, well-preserved Collegium library from the 19th century. There's also a replica of the Church of St Paul, where famous Ukrainian writer Ivan Franko married Olga Horuzhinska in May 1886.