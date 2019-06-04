It's hard to characterise this beachfront hippie haven on Trukhaniv Island. It derives its name from the smattering of raised wooden chill-out huts that dot the grounds. While you can rent these out, Skvorechnik is about much more than birdhouses. It's like a mini Burning Man festival – an alcohol-free zone of singalongs, yoga, zen meditation, massage, dreamcatcher-making classes – well, you get the idea. Of course there's also a beach and a busy vegetarian cafe keeping people fed and fuelled.

Regular talks and parties are centred on green topics and earth-friendly themes. You can rent a couple of the birdhouses overnight, including one that is winterised, and there's talk of them officially launching a hostel here (it would instantly become Kyiv's quirkiest place to stay).