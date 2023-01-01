St Andrew's Church

The gold-and-blue baroque masterpiece that dominates the view as you walk up Andriyivsky uzviz was built in 1754 by Italian architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli, who also designed the Winter Palace in St Petersburg. It's a magnificent interpretation of the traditional Ukrainian five-domed, cross-shaped church. Unfortunately the interior has been closed for years, but you can climb the steps to the platform around its base for terrific views of Podil and the Dnipro River.

Adopted in the fall of 2018, the decision to transfer the church to Constantinople patriarchate may speed up restoration and finally make the church accessible.