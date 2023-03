Prince Volodymyr ordered the Desyatynna Church built in 989 and devoted 10% of his income to it, hence the name (desyatyn means 'one-tenth'). The church collapsed under the weight of the people who took refuge on its roof during the Mongol sacking of Kyiv in 1240. It was rebuilt in the 19th century, but later was destroyed once again, this time by the Soviets. The ruins of the church are in a park near the National Museum of Ukrainian History.