Peyzazhna aleya

Starting by the National Museum of Ukrainian History, the alley skirts around a large ravine offering great views of the city. It's always full of people and is dotted with modern urban sculptures, murals and creative mosaic playgrounds.

On warm nights, young Kyivans perch on a stone barrier here to chat over a latte or beer – bottles always wrapped in paper because of the not-so-vigorously-enforced ban on drinking alcohol in the street. Many people descend down the wooded slope to enjoy stronger booze and more intimate communication.