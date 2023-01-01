Bulgakov Museum

The much-loved author of The Master and Margarita lived in this house between 1906 and 1919 – long before writing his most famous book. The house became the model for the Turbin family home in The White Guard, Bulgakov's first full-length novel, published in 1925 and still the best book to read about Kyiv. The museum can only be visited on a scheduled tour, so drop by or call a day or so in advance to put your name on the list.

The museum consists mainly of old Bulgakov family photos and memorabilia in barren, white-washed rooms. Tours take in some Bulgakov family history and revisit scenes from The White Guard, so it's advisable to read the book before visiting. Tours are generally in Ukrainian or Russian, but can be done in English with some advance warning. They happen every 30 minutes or so; the last one is at 5.15pm.