This museum lays out individual histories of Andriyivsky uzviz buildings. The sheer jumble-sale eclecticism of the collection – showcasing the lives of, among others, a rabbi (Podil was Kyiv's Jewish district between the wars), a Syrian-born Orientalist, a circus-performing couple, and a certain family named Bulgakov – exudes bags of charm.

Definitely spring for the guided tour in English as everything is in Ukrainian.