The Friendship of Nations Monument is a giant metal parabola celebrating the 1654 'unification' of Russia and Ukraine. It's on an elevated plaza with great views of the Dnipro and Kyiv's left (east) bank. Under the arch is a social-realist statue of a Ukrainian (on the left) and a burlier Russian, arms raised in solidarity. Miraculously it has not been defaced, given tensions in the east, but in November 2018 activists added a sticker looking like a crack in the middle of the arch.