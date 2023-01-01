National Art Museum

In a historic neoclassical building designed by Władysław Horodecki, this long-running museum has a wide-ranging collection of Ukrainian paintings spanning the eras, including a notable collection of Ukrainian avant garde from the early 20th century. In recent years it has become well known for its professionally curated exhibitions, with each opening an important event in Kyiv contemporary art circles. This is where the art and treasures rescued from former President Viktor Yanukovych's Mezhyhirya estate were first exhibited.

Also here, in the permanent collection, are some works by the polymath national poet, Taras Shevchenko. It's worth popping into the bookstore after your visit.