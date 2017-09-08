Welcome to Gdańsk
And those visitors are coming in ever greater numbers to wander the narrow, cobbled streets of the Main Town, to gaze in wonder at monster red-brick churches, to scatter along its historical thoroughfares lined with grand, elegantly slender buildings and to wander in and out of characterful cafes, amber shops and intriguing museums. Tourism hasn’t turned its back on the water, with pleasure-boat cruises upriver and a wealth of maritime history to view in between brews at dockside beer gardens.
Though an old city with a tumultuous past, and the historic scars to prove it, 21st-century Gdańsk is an energetic place and one that's investing in its tourism future. With the best transport links in the north, it’s also an ideal launch pad for much of the Polish Baltic coast and many other inland attractions.
Top experiences in Gdańsk
Recent articles
Gdańsk activities
Private Arrival Transfer - From Gdansk Airport to Hotel
With an online booking, you can avoid long waiting taxi lines. As soon as you arrive, our driver will be waiting for you with a welcome board and your name on it. You are also sure that prices are reasonable. It is private transfer which means that you will not share a car with anyone apart from your booking. Our cars are maximum 5 years old, drivers are elegant and helpful in order to make your ride as much enjoyable as it can be. Transfer is realized from door to door. You can enjoy your stay and stop worrying about transport.
Private Departure Transfer - From Hotel to Gdansk Airport
Private Tour of Stutthof Concentration Camp from Gdansk
Stutthof Concentration Camp was the first and the longest operating Nazi concentration camp in the territory of Poland. It had been established in order to exterminate Jewish and Polish Intelligence, mainly from the Pomerania and the Free City of Gdansk. Built in 1939 and initially intended for approximately 3 000 people, this camp gradually became the place of torment and slaughter for over 110 thousand prisoners from 26 countries, most of whom were tortured, forced to work or died in gas chambers.Stutthof Concentration Camp is currently open for visitors. Since the exposition is quite drastic, it may be visited only by persons who are 13 or over. The trip lasts four hours and the offer includes the entrance ticket to the museum as well as guided exploring of the former Stutthof area – the old and new camp quarters, the main commander’s villa, gas chambers, crematorium and the monument to its victims.
Gdansk Walking Tour Shore Excursion from Gdynia
Visiting Gdańsk means connecting with its glorious medieval heritage and the modern day legacy of solidarity for freedom movement in Eastern Europe. Our day of touring begins with a short drive from Gdynia to Gdańsk stopping at the Oliwa Cathedral on the way. You will enjoy the mesmerizing sound of the Grand Organ set between 23 striking altars. Lavish décor and moveable figurines of angels make it the highlight of this collection of Baroque, Rococo and Renaissance art. Continuing towards the center of Gdańsk, we will stop at the Solidarity Monument, the symbol of epic social movement in 1980s that contributed greatly to the reforms of post-soviet Poland. Thereafter we will stroll the streets of Old Gdańsk taking us back to the golden days of medieval power and trade in the seaport strategically located on the border of Slavic and Germanic influences. As a home to the world’s largest brick cathedral, statuesque structure of St. Mary´s, the cobbled walking street of The Royal Route takes also to the Town Hall, Upland Gate and Neptune Fountain. The Motlawa riverbank offers also a beautiful backdrop to some free time shopping or enjoying a coffee break. 00:00-00:15 Meet at the ship.00:15-01:10 Drive into the city with a stop at Oliwa Archcathedral, with its famous Baroque organs.01:00-01:55 Continue the drive to the Old Town in Gdańsk with a stop at the Solidarity Monument.01:55-03:25 Walking tour of Gdańsk, which includes Upland Gate, Golden Gate, Royal Rout, Main Town Hall, Artus Court, Golden House and Green Gate, the former residence of the Polish Monarchs. You will see the medieval port crane and take a stroll along St. Mary’s Street, which leads to St. Mary’s Basilica, the largest brick church in the world.03:25-04:15 Free time for shopping, a coffee break, or lunch. 04:15-05:00 Drive back to Gdynia.
Full-Day Frombork City Private Tour from Gdansk
Frombork - small fishing port of Vistula Bay and the seat of Warmia bishopric since 13th century. In Frombork Nicolas Copernicus -great polish astronomer - spent thirty years of his life and made some of his famous discoveries. He died in Frombork and lies buried in Cathedral.Tour start in Gdansk and goes directly to Frombork.This sightseeing tour offers a flexible itinerary that’s tailored to your interests. With expert local guide, discover the city’s history while seeing top Frombork attractions including cathedral hill and Museum in the former Bishops’ Palace.
One way private Gdansk airport transfer up 4 people
Airport transfers include a private, modern and comfortable Mercedes Benz car or van operated by a friendly, English-speaking driver who will be waiting for you upon your arrival to give you a hand with your luggage and assist you to the car. In the Gdansk Airport, you will easily spot the smartly dressed driver with a signboard with your name on it. On your way to Gdansk city center, the driver will be happy to answer any questions regarding sightseeing, good restaurants and local customs, etc. Transfers from Gdansk Airport to the city center take around 20 to 25 minutes. If you book a transfer from Gdansk city center to Gdansk Airport, pick-up time should be set at least 2-hours before your flight departure time. Necessary amenities can be provided for this service such as child seats or booster seats if you are traveling with little children. Car fits 1 to 4 passengers, but it is also possible to accommodate larger groups. The service includes pick-up from the Gdansk Airport and quick transfer to your hotel or accommodation or directly from your hotel or accommodation to Gdansk Airport. There are no stops on the way, so you can be sure of a hustle-free transfer. Reserved parking spaces in the airport in the VIP area also ensure a timely pick-up and drop-off. In order to always be at your disposal, keep track of the flight schedule. Therefore, you do not need to worry about making known if your flight is cancelled or delayed. The local service provider help desk will be in touch with you. There are no hidden charges and flat rates are guaranteed for this service, even if you arrive at night.