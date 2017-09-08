One way private Gdansk airport transfer up 4 people

Airport transfers include a private, modern and comfortable Mercedes Benz car or van operated by a friendly, English-speaking driver who will be waiting for you upon your arrival to give you a hand with your luggage and assist you to the car. In the Gdansk Airport, you will easily spot the smartly dressed driver with a signboard with your name on it. On your way to Gdansk city center, the driver will be happy to answer any questions regarding sightseeing, good restaurants and local customs, etc. Transfers from Gdansk Airport to the city center take around 20 to 25 minutes. If you book a transfer from Gdansk city center to Gdansk Airport, pick-up time should be set at least 2-hours before your flight departure time. Necessary amenities can be provided for this service such as child seats or booster seats if you are traveling with little children. Car fits 1 to 4 passengers, but it is also possible to accommodate larger groups. The service includes pick-up from the Gdansk Airport and quick transfer to your hotel or accommodation or directly from your hotel or accommodation to Gdansk Airport. There are no stops on the way, so you can be sure of a hustle-free transfer. Reserved parking spaces in the airport in the VIP area also ensure a timely pick-up and drop-off. In order to always be at your disposal, keep track of the flight schedule. Therefore, you do not need to worry about making known if your flight is cancelled or delayed. The local service provider help desk will be in touch with you. There are no hidden charges and flat rates are guaranteed for this service, even if you arrive at night.