Welcome to Wrocław
Having absorbed Bohemian, Austrian and Prussian influences, the city has a unique architectural and cultural make-up, symbolised by its magnificent market square (Rynek). Wrocław’s location on the Odra River, with its 12 islands, 130 bridges and riverside parks, is idyllic, and the beautifully preserved Cathedral Island is a treat for lovers of Gothic architecture.
But Wrocław is not just a pretty face. It is Poland’s fourth-largest city and the major industrial, commercial and educational centre for the region; virtually everything in southwestern Poland starts, finishes or is taking place in Wrocław. At the same time it’s a lively cultural centre, with several theatres, major festivals, rampant nightlife and a large student community.
Top experiences in Wrocław
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Wrocław activities
Wroclaw Food Tasting Tour
Trying new foods is a huge part of visiting new places, but it is always difficult to find the best places to try authentic dishes. You could wander around randomly choosing places to eat, you could spend hours reading reviews online, or you could just join us for our food and culture tour. If you choose the latter option, a local will take you to some of our favorite places and will guide you as you try a variety of tasty and authentic Polish foods. This tour is about more than just food. As we walk, talk, and eat, your guide regales you with stories of the cultural traditions and history of the places we go and the foods we try. In order to give you the personalized experience you deserve, we keep our tours small. We will chat like good friends, and you can ask any questions you want about the foods, the locations, or Polish culture in general.You’ll have a chance to sample 13-14 different foods, ending with a delectable dessert. This is definitely not a tour to start on a full stomach! It can easily substitute for a meal. We look forward to meeting you and introducing you to our favorite Polish dishes!
Wroclaw Vodka Tasting Tour
Your delicious vodka tour is a 3-hour tour including 6-7 different types of Polish vodka sampled at 4-5 local pubs and restaurants. Did you know that Polish vodka is widely believed to be some of the best in the world? If you’d like to find out for yourself, definitely join us for vodka tour in Wroclaw. On this 3-hour walking, talking, and drinking tour experience 4 local pubs and restaurants, sampling quality vodkas paired with snacks. Discuss the culture that surrounds Polish vodka, and share some interesting tidbits about the drink. No Polish celebration can be held without at least one bottle of vodka, and learn the secret way to keeping its effects under control. We’ll share it with you on the tour. Used as a currency during communism, learn what ingredients make the best quality vodka. Taste some of the best vodkas Poland has to offer. Come along with us on this small-group tour and enjoy the most Polish experience of all – sharing good drinks with good friends
Private Arrival Transfer: Wroclaw Airport to Hotel
Travel from Wroclaw International Airport to your Wroclaw city hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Wroclaw accommodation details. 24-48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up time.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Wroclaw Airport
Travel from your Wroclaw hotel (in the centre of the city) to Wroclaw airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to tell us about hotel name, hotel address and time of hotel departure. It typically takes about 30 minutes to go from Wroclaw city centre to the airport, however, we prefer to have more time (just in case of traffic) - 45 minutes at least. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking (subject to availability) and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24-48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up time.
Pub Crawl Wroclaw
Team of local legends behind the Pub Crawl Wroclaw will help the group explore the most vibrant bars and clubs of Wroclaw! Get ready for having fun, great atmosphere while getting to know polish drinking culture and polish language catchy phrases!Come join us this one night at the meeting point where group is getting together and getting to know each other. It will be a journey through the hidden, best nightlife spots of Wroclaw. Meet the legendary guides, listen clearly to the opening speech to be fully informed how this specific night will look like. After all everyone is here to have a good time. Embrace the fun!Time in the 1st bar is designed for everyone to get to know each other, enjoy 3 beers or shots for free and play our drinking games to make it more fun. Sharing group activities is a great way to know each other better. After few drinks those strangers from the meeting point you met few minutes before will become your friends by the end of the night. Once everyone is good with the 1st place and late-comers arrived, it's time to change the venue. In the second and each next bar, everyone will enjoy free welcome shot. Raise up your glasses, it's time for "Na Zdrowie"!From one place to another, it's getting busier, nosier and just "more right". It's your night and we are here to make sure you have the most fun while exploring the Wroclaw's nightlife in a safe way. Got any questions? Don't hesitate to ask your local legendary guides! Few steps more to get to the next bar while enjoying the talks and exchanging the laughs with fellow travellers. Last stop is the club, you got yourself free VIP entrance skipping the line like a rockstar. DJ's are here to make you dance. So embrace the night, enjoy time with others and make amazing memories!
Private Walking Tour of Wroclaw
A walk around the Old Town in Wrocław is the most popular and the best way of getting to know the city. This tour will show you the most beautiful nooks, of the city and tell the most interesting stories about Wrocław. The standard tour includes highlights of the old town. Guide meets at the hotel and gives you a short introduction to Wroclaw history. The you start a tour which can by customize to your needs.This is what you can see on a the tour: Ostrów Tumski(Cathedral Island) – This former island is the oldest part of the city. This area is famous for its Gothic churches and numerous historic monuments. Evenings here are especially charming due to the gas lampposts still lit and extinguished by a lamp lighter. St. John the Baptist Cathedral: one of the towers features an elevator that brings visitors up to an observation deck. Collegiate church of the Holy Cross Wyspa Piaskowa (Sand Island) University Library on the sand, houses the largest collection of historic printed material in Poland. The Church of The Blessed Virgin Mary on the river embankment from where you can admire a panoramic view of Ostow Tumski and the Ossolineum building. Market Hall Romanesque house Nankier Square The Ossolineum The University of Wrocław. The main headquarters of the University is the largest Baroque edifice in Wrocław. It features the University museum, the stunningly beautiful Baroque Leopold Hall, the Oratorium Marianum (currently a music hall), as well as the astronomical observatory, which houses exhibits. The mathematical tower deck is open to visitors, and boasts a spectacular panoramic view of the city. The Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus (University church), one of the most beautiful Baroque churches in central Europe is located right next door. The Old Butchers’ stalls St. Elisabeth’s church The Main Market Square The Salt Market Square The Town Hall