Pub Crawl Wroclaw

Team of local legends behind the Pub Crawl Wroclaw will help the group explore the most vibrant bars and clubs of Wroclaw! Get ready for having fun, great atmosphere while getting to know polish drinking culture and polish language catchy phrases!Come join us this one night at the meeting point where group is getting together and getting to know each other. It will be a journey through the hidden, best nightlife spots of Wroclaw. Meet the legendary guides, listen clearly to the opening speech to be fully informed how this specific night will look like. After all everyone is here to have a good time. Embrace the fun!Time in the 1st bar is designed for everyone to get to know each other, enjoy 3 beers or shots for free and play our drinking games to make it more fun. Sharing group activities is a great way to know each other better. After few drinks those strangers from the meeting point you met few minutes before will become your friends by the end of the night. Once everyone is good with the 1st place and late-comers arrived, it's time to change the venue. In the second and each next bar, everyone will enjoy free welcome shot. Raise up your glasses, it's time for "Na Zdrowie"!From one place to another, it's getting busier, nosier and just "more right". It's your night and we are here to make sure you have the most fun while exploring the Wroclaw's nightlife in a safe way. Got any questions? Don't hesitate to ask your local legendary guides! Few steps more to get to the next bar while enjoying the talks and exchanging the laughs with fellow travellers. Last stop is the club, you got yourself free VIP entrance skipping the line like a rockstar. DJ's are here to make you dance. So embrace the night, enjoy time with others and make amazing memories!