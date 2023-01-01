Old Town Hall

This glorious Gothic edifice, Wrocław's quintessential photo opportunity, took shape over more than 200 years. The right-hand part of the eastern facade, with its austere early Gothic features, is the oldest, while the delicate carving to the left shows early Renaissance style. The astronomical clock in the centre, made of larch wood, was built in 1580. The southern facade, dating from the early 16th century, is the most elaborate, with a pair of ornate bay windows and carved stone figures.

Step inside to peruse the Museum of Bourgeois Art.