The main attraction here is the Gothic interior of the Old Town Hall (Stary Ratusz). Look for the Great Hall (Sala Wielka) on the 1st floor, with carved decorations from the second half of the 15th century. Adjoining it is the Princes’ Room (Sala Książęca), which was built as a chapel in the mid-14th century. The halls house several exhibitions, including the Wrocław Treasury (Wrocławski Skarb) of gold- and silverware from the 16th to 19th centuries.