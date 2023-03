This 14th-century Gothic basilica has a triple nave reaching to 30m and is lined by medieval chapels. It's one of Wrocław's most imposing churches, with a 90m-high tower looming over the Rynek's northwest corner. You can climb the tower's 300-plus steps (the views are sublime) or admire ground-level treasures including a mid-15th-century sacramentary, or the carved medieval choir stalls.