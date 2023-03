Set in the northwestern corner of the Rynek are two charming houses known locally as Jaś i Małgosia, better known to English and German speakers as Hansel and Gretel. They’re linked by a baroque archway built in 1728, which once led to the church cemetery (the inscription in Latin reads ‘Death is the gateway to life’). The 'Hansel' house is also known as the Copperplate Engraver's House, after local artist Eugeniusz Get-Stankiewicz, who had his studio here.