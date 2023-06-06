Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Everyone loves Wrocław (vrots-wahf) and it’s easy to see why. With an idyllic location on the Odra River, the venerable city comprises 12 islands, 130 bridges and verdant riverside parks. The beautifully preserved Cathedral Island is a treat for lovers of Gothic architecture.
Wrocław
Wrocław’s pride and joy is this giant painting of the battle for Polish independence fought at Racławice on 4 April 1794, between the Polish army led by…
Wrocław
See if you can spot the tiny bronze statue of a dwarf resting on the ground, just to the west of the Hansel & Gretel houses. A few metres away you’ll spot…
Wrocław
This glorious Gothic edifice, Wrocław's quintessential photo opportunity, took shape over more than 200 years. The right-hand part of the eastern facade,…
Wrocław
Established by the Jesuits in the early 18th century, the University of Wrocław's main edifice was built between 1728 and 1742. While it's very much a…
Church of the Holy Name of Jesus
Wrocław
Wrocław University's baroque-rococo church is arguably the most beautiful in the city. It was built by the Jesuits in the 1690s on the site of the former…
Cathedral of St Mary Magdalene
Wrocław
One block east of the Rynek is this mighty Gothic red-brick cathedral, dating to the 14th century. Its showpiece is a Romanesque portal from around 1280…
Wrocław
In Trzebnica, 25km north of Wrocław, this abbey church is thought to be one of the first brick buildings erected in Poland. Though rebuilt in the 18th…
Wrocław
Wrocław's National Museum is a treasure trove of fine art from across the ages. Medieval sculpture is displayed on the ground floor; exhibits include the…
Get to the heart of Wrocław with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Poland $24.99
Pocket Krakow $14.99
Pocket Warsaw $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide