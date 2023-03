Founded in 1351, this massive Gothic assemblage just south of the Old Town commemorates the meeting between Polish Kazimierz III Wielki (Casimir III the Great) and his Bohemian counterpart, Charles IV, at which they agreed to leave Silesia in Bohemia's hands. The church luckily escaped the devastation that most medieval buildings in Wrocław suffered in WWII. Note the sizeable rococo tomb at the start of the south aisle.