POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews

Housed in one of Warsaw's best examples of contemporary architecture, this award-winning museum documents 1000 years of Jewish history in Poland. The multimedia permanent exhibition includes accounts of the earliest Jewish traders in the region through waves of mass migration, progress and pogroms, all the way to WWII, the destruction of Europe's largest Jewish community and the present-day situation.

A highlight is a reconstruction of the polychromatic painted ceiling and bimah (raised central platform for reading the Torah) of the synagogue that once stood in Gwoździec (now part of Ukraine). Hire an audio guide (10zł) to get the most out of the many rooms of displays, interactive maps, photos and videos.