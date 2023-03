Here once stood the railway terminus from which Warsaw’s Jews were transported by the German military to Treblinka. The rectangular monument’s marble walls are carved with more than 3000 Jewish forenames, from Aba to Zygmunt, and the stark message: ‘Along this path of suffering and death over 300,000 Jews were driven in 1942–43 from the Warsaw Ghetto to the gas chambers of the German extermination camps’.

Its shape is symbolic of the cattle trucks into which the prisoners were herded.