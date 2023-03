This 2012 mural by Anna Koźbiel and Adam Walas commemorates the modernist architect Bohdan Lachert (1900–87), who designed part of Muranów in the 1950s. On one side of the wall you see his portrait as a young man, on the other in his later years.

The mural is one of several commissioned in the neighbourhood by the arts and community organisation Stacja Muranów.