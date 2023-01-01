Jewish Historical Institute

Just behind a blue skyscraper (which stands on the location of the Great Synagogue destroyed by the Germans), JHI houses a library and exhibitions related to Jewish culture. The building, which opened in 1928, was the place where those involved in compiling the Ringelblum Archive conducted their activities – the exhibition on this precious collection of direct testimonies about the extermination of Polish Jewry is imaginatively conceived and very moving.

Also in the building is a strikingly designed bookshop and cafe, where you can pick up books in English on Jewish Warsaw and Poland.