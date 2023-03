A meticulous replica, following its destruction by the Germans in WWII, this baroque palace was originally completed in 1683 for the nobleman Jan Dobrogost Krasiński. It now houses the National Library's special collections section. The palace is not generally open to the public but the attached garden is – it's one of the most pleasant parks in the city. Look for the contemporary Pegasus statues in bright colours in front of the palace on ul Miodowa.