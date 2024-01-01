Little Insurgent Monument

Warsaw

Commemorating the child soldiers who fought and died during the Warsaw Rising, this poignant statue is of a boy wearing an adult helmet and holding a submachine gun. Designed by Polish sculptor Jerzy Jarnuszkiewicz, it was modelled on the 13-year-old soldier code-named 'Antek' who died on 8 August 1944.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wilanow Palace, summer residence of King John III Sobieski (17th century), Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland

    Wilanów Palace

    6.75 MILES

    Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…

  • Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

    Palace of Culture & Science

    1.22 MILES

    For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…

  • Castle Square in Warsaw

    Royal Castle

    0.23 MILES

    This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…

  • Memorial, Warsaw Uprising.

    Warsaw Rising Museum

    1.67 MILES

    This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…

  • Copernicus Science Centre

    Copernicus Science Centre

    0.93 MILES

    The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…

  • Monument of Frederick Chopin

    Łazienki Park

    2.48 MILES

    Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…

  • Muzeum Fryderika Chopin

    Fryderyk Chopin Museum

    1.05 MILES

    This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…

Nearby Warsaw attractions

1. Museum of Pharmacy

0.06 MILES

Officially named after the Master of Pharmacy and women's rights campaigner Antonina Leśniewska (1866–1937), this charming little museum is devoted to the…

2. Jan Kiliński Monument

0.09 MILES

Brandishing a sabre, this bold statue commemorates the brave Warsaw cobbler who was a hero of the 1794 Kościuszko Uprising. Originally erected in 1936 on…

3. Museum of Warsaw

0.09 MILES

Occupying 11 tenement houses on the north side of the Old Town Sq, this superb museum tells Warsaw's dramatic history in innovative ways. Start with the…

4. Barbican

0.09 MILES

The red-brick Barbican, a semicircular defensive tower topped with a decorative Renaissance parapet, is part of the medieval fortifications surrounding…

5. Old Town Square

0.11 MILES

For those with an eye for historic buildings this is Warsaw's loveliest square, not to mention its oldest having been established at the turn of the 13th…

6. Adam Mickiewicz Museum of Literature

0.13 MILES

Occupying two historic tenement buildings in the Old Town Sq, this museum does a good job of covering the life and times of Poland's national poet Adam…

7. Field Cathedral of the Polish Army

0.13 MILES

One of Warsaw's most interesting churches is this traditional place of worship for soldiers. There’s no homage to the glory of war here; instead some…

8. St Hyacinth's Church

0.13 MILES

Completed in 1639, St Hyacinth's was founded by the Dominican Order and adjoins Warsaw's largest monastery. Its architecture is a mixture of Renaissance…