Occupying two historic tenement buildings in the Old Town Sq, this museum does a good job of covering the life and times of Poland's national poet Adam Mickiewicz (1798–1855). The exhibition spans several rooms, includes some original manuscripts and paintings of the romantic poet, and has good English captions.

The Lithuanian-born Mickiewicz, who spent very little time in modern-day Poland, is the author of the national epic poem Pan Tadeusz.