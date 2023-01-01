Warsaw Rising Museum

This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising against the German occupation in 1944 via five levels of interactive displays, photographs, film archives and personal accounts. It's an immersive, overwhelming experience that takes the better part of a day to see, if you're to do everything here justice.

There's more to see in the surrounding Freedom Park, which includes a Wall of Remembrance, the Colour of Freedom exhibit of colourised photos of insurgents, a Rose Garden, and the Art Wall gallery of contemporary artworks created by top Polish artists and inspired by the 1944 Rising and Warsaw. The park hosts concerts and other events during summer.