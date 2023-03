Occupying the former premises of Warszawa Główna, the city's main train station until the opening of Warszawa Centralna in 1975, this open-air museum is a real treat for fans of the iron way and the golden age of railways. After ogling the some 500 historical exhibits inside, including model trains, uniforms and other memorabilia, head outside to the platforms to inspect up close 50 steam, diesel and electrical engines, carriages and rolling stock.