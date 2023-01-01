The 49-storey Warsaw Spire is Poland's tallest office building and the centrepiece of a business district of shiny new tower blocks that is transforming Warsaw's former 'wild west'. At the foot of the tower is the well-designed public space Plac Europejski, home to an Art Walk with pods containing a free gallery of contemporary art, an ice-skating rink in winter and spaces for playing boules or splashing in fountains in the summer.

Belgium’s Jasper-Eyers Architects designed the 180m tower with two antennas that extend the total height to 220m.