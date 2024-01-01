Ghetto Wall Fragment

At this spot stood one of the major gates to the small ghetto. Fragments of the original brick wall have been preserved.
It's one of many similar spots you'll find around central Warsaw that mark out the former borders of the Jewish Ghetto.
6.42 MILES
Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…
0.69 MILES
For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…
1.35 MILES
This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…
0.42 MILES
This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews
1.01 MILES
Housed in one of Warsaw's best examples of contemporary architecture, this award-winning museum documents 1000 years of Jewish history in Poland. The…
1.66 MILES
The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…
2.2 MILES
Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…
1.38 MILES
This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…
0.18 MILES
Designed by Tomasz Tusch-Lec, this installation commemorates the wooden footbridge that was built here in 1942 to connect the small and large ghettos…
0.19 MILES
It's easy to completely miss what has to be Warsaw's narrowest building, measuring between 70cm and 122cm width. Dedicated to the Israeli writer Edgar…
3. Archeology of Photography Foundation
0.21 MILES
Since 2008 this foundation has sought to promote Polish photography by hosting exhibitions at its gallery, publishing books and holding workshops and…
4. St Andrew the Apostle Church
0.25 MILES
This neo-Renaissance Catholic church, modelled on the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, was completed in 1849 and is a survivor of WWII. The…
0.32 MILES
The 49-storey Warsaw Spire is Poland's tallest office building and the centrepiece of a business district of shiny new tower blocks that is transforming…
0.38 MILES
Occupying the former Bersohn and Bauman Children’s Hospital, completed in 1878, this museum devoted to the tragic history of the Warsaw Ghetto is…
0.4 MILES
A section of the original brick wall of the Jewish ghetto has been preserved in this courtyard, where you'll also find a commemorative plaque.
