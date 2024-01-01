Ghetto Wall Fragment

Warsaw

At this spot stood one of the major gates to the small ghetto. Fragments of the original brick wall have been preserved.

It's one of many similar spots you'll find around central Warsaw that mark out the former borders of the Jewish Ghetto.

