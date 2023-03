Designed by Tomasz Tusch-Lec, this installation commemorates the wooden footbridge that was built here in 1942 to connect the small and large ghettos. Metal poles support fibre optic cables over the street, which at night illuminate a ghostly outline of this wartime walkway. Peer into the peepholes in the poles to see photographs of the original bridge.

Look down at the pavement here and elsewhere in Muranów and Mirów and you'll see the metal pavement markers that outline the ghetto's borders.