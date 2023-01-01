Fryderyk Chopin Museum

This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time through four floors of displays, including stopping by the listening booths in the basement where you can browse Chopin’s oeuvre to your heart’s content. Limited visitation is allowed each hour; book your visit in advance online, by phone or at the booking office at ul Tamka 43.

Also head to the booking office to reserve a free place for the piano concerts performed by talented young musicians in the museum at 6pm on most Thursdays between January and June.