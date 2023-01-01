Polish Army Museum

Tracing the history of the Polish armed forces since the 10th century, this museum is one for military enthusiasts. There's not a whole lot of English explanations but most of what you can see – including weapons, armour and uniforms – is generally self-explanatory. Kids will enjoy exploring the museum grounds (free; 10am to 4pm daily), which are littered with decommissioned armaments including big guns, old tanks and fighter aircraft.

The museum will relocate to new premises in the Warsaw Citadel by 2021.