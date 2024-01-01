Chopin Mural

Designed by Marcin Urbanek, this mural is dedicated to Warsaw's favourite musical son and was painted in 2010 to mark the bicentenary of the composer's birth. Look for various people and items connected with Chopin, including his lover George Sand, Napoleon Bonaparte and the asteroid named in his honour in 1986.
