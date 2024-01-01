Chopin Mural

Warsaw

Designed by Marcin Urbanek, this mural is dedicated to Warsaw's favourite musical son and was painted in 2010 to mark the bicentenary of the composer's birth. Look for various people and items connected with Chopin, including his lover George Sand, Napoleon Bonaparte and the asteroid named in his honour in 1986.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wilanow Palace, summer residence of King John III Sobieski (17th century), Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland

    Wilanów Palace

    5.69 MILES

    Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…

  • Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

    Palace of Culture & Science

    0.84 MILES

    For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…

  • Castle Square in Warsaw

    Royal Castle

    0.86 MILES

    This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…

  • Memorial, Warsaw Uprising.

    Warsaw Rising Museum

    1.83 MILES

    This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…

  • Copernicus Science Centre

    Copernicus Science Centre

    0.4 MILES

    The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…

  • Monument of Frederick Chopin

    Łazienki Park

    1.45 MILES

    Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…

  • Muzeum Fryderika Chopin

    Fryderyk Chopin Museum

    0.05 MILES

    This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…

Nearby Warsaw attractions

1. Fryderyk Chopin Museum

0.05 MILES

This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…

2. Monument to Nicolaus Copernicus

0.28 MILES

Standing in front of the Staszic Palace, which houses the Polish Academy of Sciences, is this 1830 bronze statue of the great astronomer Mikołaj Kopernik …

3. Elektronia Powiśle

0.29 MILES

Keep your eyes peeled for new openings, including a boutique hotel, bars, cafes, restaurants and shops in the early-20th-century power plant that has been…

4. Kazimierz Palace

0.32 MILES

In its 380-year history this building, which is currently part of Warsaw University, has been remodelled several times. In the early 19th century it…

5. Church of the Holy Cross

0.33 MILES

Of Warsaw's many impressive churches, this is the one most visitors want to see – not so much to admire the fine baroque altarpieces that miraculously…

6. Polish Army Museum

0.33 MILES

Tracing the history of the Polish armed forces since the 10th century, this museum is one for military enthusiasts. There's not a whole lot of English…

7. Warsaw University

0.34 MILES

The central campus of Warsaw University was founded in 1816, although its oldest building, the Kazimierz Palace, dates from 1634. With its leafy avenues…

8. Kora Mural

0.34 MILES

Bruno Althamer painted this walled mural of the rock star Kora, who died of ovarian cancer in 2018. The image's clever integration with a nearby tree will…