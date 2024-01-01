One of Warsaw's best communist-era mosaic decorations, this piece was designed by Władysław Zych, but his wife Wanda had to supervise its installation after her husbands's death in 1964. Commemorating attacks by the People's Guard communist partisans on the German-occupied building here during WWII, it is sometimes referred to as a 'girl with a gun'.
Former International Press & Book Club Mosaic
Warsaw
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.48 MILES
Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…
0.6 MILES
For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…
1.13 MILES
This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…
1.64 MILES
This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews
1.67 MILES
Housed in one of Warsaw's best examples of contemporary architecture, this award-winning museum documents 1000 years of Jewish history in Poland. The…
0.78 MILES
The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…
1.19 MILES
Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…
0.35 MILES
This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…
Nearby Warsaw attractions
0.03 MILES
If this stout palm tree growing out of the centre of the De Gaulle roundabout seems like a horticultural anomaly, you'd be correct: it's an artwork with a…
0.05 MILES
Bruno Althamer painted this walled mural of the rock star Kora, who died of ovarian cancer in 2018. The image's clever integration with a nearby tree will…
0.2 MILES
Drawing on a collection of some 830,000 works of art, both local and international, this is Poland's largest museum. It will come as a revelation for…
0.23 MILES
Destroyed during WWII, this church was rebuilt to its original early-19th-century design inspired by the Pantheon in Rome. Inside, look to the left of the…
0.25 MILES
Tracing the history of the Polish armed forces since the 10th century, this museum is one for military enthusiasts. There's not a whole lot of English…
6. ZODIAK Warsaw Pavilion of Architecture
0.33 MILES
Occupying a revamped 1960s building on which hangs a wonderful retro neon sign, this exhibition and information space promotes aspects of Warsaw's built…
0.38 MILES
Designed by Marcin Urbanek, this mural is dedicated to Warsaw's favourite musical son and was painted in 2010 to mark the bicentenary of the composer's…