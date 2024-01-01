Former International Press & Book Club Mosaic

Warsaw

One of Warsaw's best communist-era mosaic decorations, this piece was designed by Władysław Zych, but his wife Wanda had to supervise its installation after her husbands's death in 1964. Commemorating attacks by the People's Guard communist partisans on the German-occupied building here during WWII, it is sometimes referred to as a 'girl with a gun'.

