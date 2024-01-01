Apply online or by phone at least a week in advance to arrange a tour around Poland's national parliament, the Sejm. You will need to bring some form of photo ID to gain access to the complex of buildings, some of which date back to the 1920s when Poland had regained its independence after partition in the 19th century.
Sejm of the Republic of Poland
Warsaw
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Warsaw attractions
