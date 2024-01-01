Sejm of the Republic of Poland

Warsaw

LoginSave

Apply online or by phone at least a week in advance to arrange a tour around Poland's national parliament, the Sejm. You will need to bring some form of photo ID to gain access to the complex of buildings, some of which date back to the 1920s when Poland had regained its independence after partition in the 19th century.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wilanow Palace, summer residence of King John III Sobieski (17th century), Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland

    Wilanów Palace

    4.94 MILES

    Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…

  • Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

    Palace of Culture & Science

    1.03 MILES

    For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…

  • Castle Square in Warsaw

    Royal Castle

    1.64 MILES

    This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…

  • Memorial, Warsaw Uprising.

    Warsaw Rising Museum

    2.03 MILES

    This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…

  • Copernicus Science Centre

    Copernicus Science Centre

    1.14 MILES

    The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…

  • Monument of Frederick Chopin

    Łazienki Park

    0.65 MILES

    Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…

  • Muzeum Fryderika Chopin

    Fryderyk Chopin Museum

    0.79 MILES

    This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…

View more attractions

Nearby Warsaw attractions

1. Open Jazdów

0.27 MILES

A pleasant spot to hang out is this charming wooded enclave in the heart of Warsaw. The colony of some 20-odd Finnish wooden cottages have been here since…

2. St Alexander's Church

0.32 MILES

Destroyed during WWII, this church was rebuilt to its original early-19th-century design inspired by the Pantheon in Rome. Inside, look to the left of the…

4. National Museum

0.45 MILES

Drawing on a collection of some 830,000 works of art, both local and international, this is Poland's largest museum. It will come as a revelation for…

5. Polish Army Museum

0.47 MILES

Tracing the history of the Polish armed forces since the 10th century, this museum is one for military enthusiasts. There's not a whole lot of English…

6. Museum of Life Under Communism

0.51 MILES

This small, privately run museum, devoted to the communist period in Poland's history, has found its spiritual home situated over a KFC and overlooking…

7. Palm

0.53 MILES

If this stout palm tree growing out of the centre of the De Gaulle roundabout seems like a horticultural anomaly, you'd be correct: it's an artwork with a…

8. Plac Konstytucji

0.54 MILES

Completed in 1952, this expansive square is the centrepiece of the Marszałkowska Residential District (MDM). Although contemporary shopfronts, commercial…