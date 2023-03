Keep your eyes peeled for new openings, including a boutique hotel, bars, cafes, restaurants and shops in the early-20th-century power plant that has been decommissioned since 2001 and is being transformed into luxury apartments and a contemporary hub. As the project progresses, pop-up shops and markets happen here.

The hulking red-brick complex saw much action during the last stages of the Warsaw Rising when it was a redoubt for insurgents.