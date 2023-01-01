Warsaw University Library

The stunning copper-clad building that houses the university library was awarded top prize by the Association of Polish Architects in 2000. The main facade, curving down ul Dobra, is lined with 7m-high book-shaped slabs, decorated with classical texts in the Sanskrit, Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Russian Cyrillic and Latin alphabets.

To the rear of the building is the univeristy garden, with a ground-level section open year-round and the 2000-sq-m rooftop garden open April to October. Step inside the main entrance corridor to view the interior decoration that includes classic Polish posters, originals and copies of which you can buy from Galeria Plakatu Polskiego w BUW, Warszawa.