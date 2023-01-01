Heavens of Copernicus Planetarium

You may well find yourself wanting to make multiple visits to this far from average planetarium. A packed repertoire of films is projected across a 16m-wide spherical screen with headphones providing commentary in a variety of languages. Some screenings are in 3D, for which there's a slightly higher ticket price, as is the case for other events including regular laser shows and the classical music, jazz and kid's music shows.

Check the website for exact opening times as the planetarium keeps longer hours over summer and is closed usually on the first Monday of the month.