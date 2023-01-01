The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational. With over a million visitors a year it is also incredibly popular: advance booking of tickets is highly recommended or you may find yourself waiting all day for a slot to enter. Check the website for exact opening times as they vary throughout the year.

Most exhibits are suited for kids 12 to 18 years old, though there’s plenty on hand to amuse younger – and older – visitors. Usually on the last Thursday of the month the centre is an over-18s-only zone for its Lates events (35zł, 7pm to 10pm) with DJs and expert panels.