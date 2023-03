Measuring over a hectare, the rooftop garden atop Warsaw University Library provides a lush perch from which to admire the city skyline with views over the Vistula. It is divided into four sections: golden (north), silver (east), crimson (south) and green (west), each planted with vegetation reflecting their colour name.

Note: the lower ground-level section of the garden with a duck pond and granite sculptures on cosmological themes is open between November and March only.