Poland's largest painting, measuring 1600 sq m, by Sławomir Pawszak covers the exterior of a pavilion designed by Austrian architect Adolf Krischanitz. Until the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw gets its permanent home, the pavilion is being used for regularly changing exhibitions.

There's also a good bookshop and the cafe-bar Powidoki.

The museum's headquarters Museum on Pańska also sometimes mounts exhibitions and events.