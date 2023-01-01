Old Town Square

For those with an eye for historic buildings this is Warsaw's loveliest square, not to mention its oldest having been established at the turn of the 13th century. It’s enclosed by around 40 tall houses exhibiting a fine blend of Renaissance, baroque, Gothic and neoclassical elements; aside from the facades at Nos 34 and 36, all were rebuilt after being reduced to rubble by the Germans at the close of WWII.

In the centre of the square stands a statue of Syrenka, the fierce mermaid brandishing a sword that's become a symbol of the city; in winter an ice rink surrounds the statue while in summer the square has a festive atmosphere with plenty of food, drink and souvenir stalls as well as cafe tables.