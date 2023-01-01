Museum of Warsaw

Occupying 11 tenement houses on the north side of the Old Town Sq, this superb museum tells Warsaw's dramatic history in innovative ways. Start with the Warsaw Datainfographics in the cellar then work your way, in no particular order, through the core exhibition 'Things of Warsaw', which categorises some 7352 objects into 21 themed rooms ranging from photographs and postcards to clothing and patriotic items.

On the 5th floor, windows allow a bird's-eye view out over the Old and New Town rooftops. On the ground floor you'll find the small Lapidarium Cafe, an excellent bookshop and Kino Syrena.