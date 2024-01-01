Jan Kiliński Monument

Warsaw

Brandishing a sabre, this bold statue commemorates the brave Warsaw cobbler who was a hero of the 1794 Kościuszko Uprising. Originally erected in 1936 on Plac Krasińskich, it was relocated to beside the walls of the Old Town in 1959 after spending WWII hidden in the vaults of the National Museum.

