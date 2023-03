Marek Budzyński was one of the architects responsible for this impressive building, completed in 2000. It features a facade of copper-clad columns decorated with maxims of Roman law. Go around the back of the building off ul Świętojerska to view three caryatids sculpted by Jerzy Juczkowicz symbolising the virtues of faith, hope and love.

The court forms a wonderful backdrop to the equally impressive Monument to the Warsaw Rising.