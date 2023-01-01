Monument to the Warsaw Rising

One of Warsaw’s most important landmarks, this dynamic bronze tableau depicts Armia Krajowa (AK; Home Army) fighters emerging ghostlike from the shattered brickwork of their ruined city, while others descend through a manhole into the network of sewers. The monument was unveiled on 1 August 1989, the 45th anniversary of the doomed revolt against German military occupation in 1944.

The Supreme Court of Poland, the impressive backdrop to the monument, was designed by Marek Budzynski and the entire ensemble is especially dramatic when illuminated at night.