Dr Ludovic Lazarus Zamenhof (1859–1917) spoke around a dozen languages before inventing the international language of Esperanto in 1887. He lived in Muranów and this mural depicts him alongside a diverse cast of cultural icons from Hamlet and Alfred Hitchcock to Clint Eastwood and Yoda – with all their famous quotes translated into Esperanto.

It is one of several murals commissioned in the neighbourhood by the arts and community organisation Stacja Muranów.