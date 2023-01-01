National Museum

This museum houses an extensive collection of Polish and European art displayed across numerous rooms. Polish painting of the last two centuries is represented by almost all the big names, including Jan Matejko, Stanisław Wyspiański and Jacek Malczewski. Look out for the distinctive work of Tadeusz Makowski, a 20th-century artist who created curious human figures from basic geometric shapes. An older, noteworthy curiosity is the museum’s collection of coffin portraits.