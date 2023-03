Construction of this richly decorated baroque church was begun in 1674 and completed only in 1757. Highlights are its magnificent frescoes, including those in the chancel and in the main nave, which portray scenes from the life of St Francis. Stalls in the presbytery bear sculptures of dragons. The Chapel of the Virgin Mary in the left transept has a carved oak altar and a diminutive but beautiful picture of the Virgin Mary, framed by silver.